Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR and Doom VFR are Coming This Holiday Season

Bethesda will make the happy holidays even more of a happier time period by introducing new games in VR form that will make your day. Starting from November, Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Doom VR will come knocking on every gamer’s door.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

While most people are not exactly enthused with the series of VR games that are extant, Bethesda is hoping to transform that tragic situation into a magic situation. The move towards a VR platform for these games is something which is just hunky dory.

Skyrim VR will arrive on November 17th for PSVR (PlayStation 4). Doom VFR will come on December 1st for PSVR (PlayStation 4), HTC VIVE (PC).

As for Fallout 4 VR, it will not come till December 12 for HTC VIVE (PC).

Many gamers who will try their hands on these games will not want to leave the vicinity of their living rooms as they get adrenalized by the constantly stimulating gameplay. The games will get their respective headsets which will make the virtual reality situation come to life.

At the E3 2017, Bethesda showed off the VR alternatives to its games. While these games are almost the same as their original versions, they have been tweaked to fit the VR mold.

The unveiling dates of these games were announced before the yearly QuakeCon conference that will be solely about Bethesda.

The gamemaker will share some other facts at the conference. Till then it is best to keep one’s fingers crossed. After all, you never know what the future might bring in tow.