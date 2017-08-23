 
 

Call Of Duty: WWII Headquarters First Look Revealed In This New Trailer

Arrival of the Novel Trailer of Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters Mode

A new trailer courtesy of Activision showed Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters mode. It exposed the activities in the space of the game for a limited time. The preparation in the Firing Range will prove that the gamer is tops in the 1v1 Pit.

You will get to see Call of Duty matches live in the Theater. The AA guns will be set up too to fight the enemy who is very cunning. You can win points by firing the AA guns. This is Call of Duty’s first designated social space. 

The developer group Sledgehammer Games is currently busy tinkering away at Call of Duty. Some dynamic changes will be made in the context of the game.

Among these lie the use of players to operate anti-air weapons. Pre-ordering WWII digitally via the PlayStation Store involves preloading for the beta. This is a facility which is currently available.

If the pre-order is from a retail store, codes ought to be relayed as fast as possible. On PS4, the Private Beta will run from August 25th to 28th and from September 1st to 4th. These in themselves are a whole lot of opportunities to play the game. 

It seems that Call of Duty: WWII has a way of drawing attention to itself. A very popular game, its new features and game modes will inspire a great many gamers to excel in the fine art of animated gameplay. The fan’s favorite zombie mode with the horrific trailer are something to be on the lookout for. 

Watch below the official Call of Duty: WWII headquarters reveal trailer.

