Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition Revealed; Monster of The Deep Coming on November 21

The players of video games will have many ways of trying on the Final Fantasy XV franchise from now onwards. Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, the Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition and last but not least Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV.

The first of these is meant for iOS, Windows 10 and Android gadgets. It is a spanking new adventure that recounts the much-cherished tale of Final Fantasy. The fans and gamers get a chance to travel through Eos and do what they like with freedom and a set of fantastic maneuvers.

The mobile version of the game shows many characters and a grand narrative which links up the various key points in the story. The Windows Edition has some stylish and cool art not to mention casual touch controls in its context.

The story comprises ten thrilling sub-plots. Each episode will be available at the time of the launch. All this can be seen in a preview form on YouTube.

As for Monster of the Deep, it will arrive on November 21st for PlayStation VR. The gamers will get to go on a fishing trip with Noctis and his gang of characters. The locality of Eos will show natural scenery.

As for Story Mode, it will land the players in the midst of an action and adventure situation where they are up against a dark and evil force. This monster lies in the subterranean depths.

Free Fishing Mode allows the players to luxuriate in the visuals, acoustic effects and surrounding beauty of the fishing scene that they find themselves a part of.

Those who will pre-order this game will also get a custom-made in-game Samurai outfit along with it. No more will players have to remain fixed in one spot and not move to the left or the right.

Thanks to this arrangement, they can go hither and thither. Some of the characters in the game are kind of cute and lovable despite being tough and hardy souls.

The RPG facility remains a part of the game. There is a great deal of navigation and exploration involved in the Final Fantasy franchise. Final Fantasy XV is to come to PC sometime in 2018.