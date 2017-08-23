Walmart and Google Partner to Deliver Voice Shopping

Walmart and Google announced a partnership to counter Amazon's dominance in voice shopping. Google Assistant users will be able to order Walmart's products starting next month.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

"We’re entering an exciting partnership with Walmart to bring you hundreds of thousands of products at Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices—everything from laundry detergent to Legos—that you can buy through voice with your Assistant on Google Home or on the Google Express website or app," said Google in a blog post.

"One of the primary use cases for voice shopping will be the ability to build a basket of previously purchased everyday essentials. That’s why we decided to deeply integrate our Easy Reorder feature into Google Express. This will enable us to deliver highly personalized shopping recommendations based on customers’ previous purchases, including those made in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. To take advantage of this personalization, customers only need to link their Walmart account to Google Express," added Walmart in their announcement.

Amazon is heavily promoting Alexa voice shopping with daily deals and exclusive deals during Black Friday and Prime Day. It remains to be seen if Google and Walmart can catch up with Amazon in this growing segment.