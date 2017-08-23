Elon Musk Posts first Photo of SpaceX Spacesuit

SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared the first glimpse of the SpaceX designed spacesuit on Instagram this morning.

"First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function. Easy to do either separately," Musk said on Instagram.

This suit is straight out of a Hollywood movie. It's tight compared to what we are used to seeing from NASA.

Musk is a master of the tease. We will have to wait until we learn more about the features and technical specs of the SpaceX Spacesuit. Sending astronauts to Mars is still the big goal.

I somehow have thought the feeling this will not happen as soon as Elon Musk is predicting. More reports surfaced about the details that need solving first, they appear to need a lot of time to figure out.