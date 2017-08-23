 
 

Hyundai Confirms To Launch First Pickup Truck In The US

Posted: Aug 23 2017, 9:28am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Hyundai Confirms to Launch First Pickup Truck in the US
  • Hyundai Officially Confirms Plans to Bring First Pickup Trucks to US
 

The Hyundai company has full plans to manufacture a pickup truck soon.

Two years ago, the Hyundai Santa Cruz concept pickup truck debuted at the auto show in Detroit. Rumors were rife that it would get the official thumbs up for production pretty soon. Now the wait is over.

The head honcho at Hyundai product planning declared that the cream of the management personnel extant at the company had expressed their approval of the crossover utility pickup. What remains a question mark is when such a pickup truck will come on the roads of the US of A. 

A lapse of many years could occur before such a pickup truck rolls out from its trailer onto the tarmac. There is however no doubt regarding the timing of Hyundai in case of its pickup truck. The company had to increase its falling profits in America by choosing a type of vehicle that was in great demand.

A pickup truck was the ideal roadster that fit the bill so Hyundai chose it as its standard monster machine for the future. It will hopefully solve Hyundai’s financial problems and fill its coffers with much-needed dollar bills.

While Hyundai has a handle on the situation, it will have to play a slick and cool game in its advertising and marketing campaign for this pickup truck of the times to come, according to Reuters.

Customer demand will have to be generated through the attractive features of the vehicle. The critics are currently not all that enthused about Hyundai’s prospects for the days ahead.

The passenger security and safety not to mention fuel economy will have to be tops to win over the hearts of the clientele. The problem is that this pickup truck could combine the negative attributes of two erstwhile vehicles that have failed in the stakes involved in this game of automobiles.

Hyundai will be better off having a Plan B to augment this strategy. It will have to tread carefully in the path that lies before it since there are many a slip between the cup and the lip.

This pickup truck won’t be sold in Australia though. The ute for which the green light has been virtually given is a dual cabin style of metallic machinery.

Hyundai wants to concentrate on its American market for now and The Land Down Under is not on its radar. The Korean company is doing what it can to broaden its domain in the global village and America is its #1 priority.

