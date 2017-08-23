Ariel to Debut 1180bhp All-Wheel Electric Supercar

The British company, Ariel is all set to reveal its speed demon of a super car possessing 2000 bhp and four wheel drive. It will also have an incredible turbine range extender powertrain.

Bearing the code title of P40, this baby has a hot set of wheels and will burn rubber at the speed of 0-100 mph in barely 3.8 seconds. That is very fast indeed.

It will enter production mode by the time 2020 rolls in. Both the chassis and the powertrain of this superior vehicle, that will give the drivers of other vehicles an inferiority complex, are the denouement of a trio of individuals who hooked up for a three year period.

All this was given full support by the government. The plans for this vehicle will be divulged later on in August. The vehicle is based on an aluminum monocoque chassis. It has a weight of about 1600 kg.

The exterior frame will be augmented by carbon fiber body panels. Yet the final form of the external physiognomy of this vehicle remains a mystery and it will take time to reach its ultimate design.

A quatrad of electric motors will power this car. Each one of them will have 295 bhp which is pretty cool when you think about it. All four motors are fueled by a centrally-fixed battery that is liquid-quenched and generates 42 kWh in its output.

It is located towards the bottom of the vehicle. Besides this four wheel model, Ariel is also going to introduce a slower two wheel model. This will contain a 56 kWh battery. It is part of a government-backed plan termed Amplifi.

Both models will have a turbine range extender in them which will generate 35 kWh. It will be mounted atop the two backside motors. This will allow superfast speeds after the 100-120 miles of electricity range has been covered, according to AutoCar.

The car is the best thing in the world for a quarter of an hour of solid driving on the racing track before needing almost an hour of charging. The torque of this car is 1328 pounds feet.

Electronic traction control and torque vectoring are what make this vehicle “fast and furious” indeed. It is a car of tomorrow and the poster child for novel technology that beats the rest hands down.