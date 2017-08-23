Xbox One X Project Scorpio Still Available for Pre-order

Microsoft kicked off the pre-order for the Xbox One X Project Scorpio on Sunday. The $499.99 Xbox One X was initially available for pre-order at the Microsoft Store, Amazon, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Most stores are sold out of the limited Day One edition of the Xbox One X. According to the Tracker app, GameStop.com and target.com have the $499.99 Xbox One X Project Scorpio available for pre-order.

The special edition features green engravings on the console and controller. The console comes with a vertical stand in the box. Pre-order customers still have to wait until November 7 to receive the Xbox One X.

Microsoft said in the announcement that there will only be a limited number of these special editions available. "We’ll only have a limited number of Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles, and they will only be available as part of this pre-order," said Microsoft in the announcement of the pre-order.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive, and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. The Xbox One X will be released on November 7.

The free Tracker app by I4U News is available for Android and iOS. The app triggers notifications on your smartphone, the minute hard to find items are in stock online.