How to Buy SNES Classic After Pre-order Window Closed

The SNES Classic Pre-order windows have closed for now. Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores are sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic will be on September 29. Retailers will stock the SNES Classic in stores and online on release day. ToysRUs and GameStop have both confirmed already to stock the SNES Classic Edition on launch day in stores. ToysRUs is skipping pre-orders all together and will only offer the SNES Classic starting September 29.

The SNES Classic will also be in stock at Walmart, Target and Best Buy stores on release day. The lines are expected to form early for the SNES Classic launch, based on the overwhelming demand we have seen for the SNES Classic pre-order.

There is always a chance that more SNES Classic units will be offered for pre-order from now until release day. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order opportunity or in stock availability for the SNES Classic arise online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

There are new SNES Classic books to help make the most out of our SNES Classic. The SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.