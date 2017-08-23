Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Is Official

Samsung just held an event unveiling the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Note 8 job is to make everyone forget about the Note 7 battery disaster of 2016.

“We appreciate the relentless passion of the Note community. They’ve been a constant inspiration to us and we designed the new Note for them,” said DJ Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “From the Infinity Display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful Dual Camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible.”

The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display is the highlight of the Note 8. The screen-to-body ratio is more than 83 percent and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. With the new ratio, content shot in 21:9 will fill the Galaxy Note8’s display, increasing the viewing area by 14 percent compared to the Galaxy Note 5.

The enhanced S Pen in the Note 8 unlocks entirely new ways to write, draw, and interact with the phone and communicate with friends. It has a finer tip, improved pressure sensitivity, and features that enable users to express themselves in ways that no other stylus or smartphone ever has.

The Galaxy Note8 is the first smartphone with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Whether you’re exploring a new city or running around your backyard, OIS lets you capture sharper images.

For more advanced photo-taking, the Galaxy Note8’s Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect in preview mode and after you take the photo.

In Dual Capture mode, both rear cameras take two pictures simultaneously and allow you to save both images; one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background.

The wide-angle lens has a Dual Pixel sensor with rapid Auto Focus, so you can capture sharper, clearer shots even in low-light environments. The Galaxy Note8 is also equipped with an industry-leading 8MP Smart Auto Focus front-facing camera for sharp selfies and video chats.

Besides Multi Window, Galaxy Note 8 features now the new App Pair feature. Users can create a custom pair of apps on the Edge panel and launch them at the same time with a single tap. This means that they can simultaneously launch their Music and Maps apps as they embark on a road trip, or pull up YouTube and their Messages app so they can chat with their friends about the hottest new music video.

The Snap Window feature augments productivity by allowing users to pin a specific area from a recent app to the top of the screen, and continue using the area below it. The feature is especially useful for keeping an eye on continuously updated content, such as stock prices and news headlines.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available starting in mid-September and will be offered in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue.