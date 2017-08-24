 
 

Google Pixel 2 Will Unveil On October 5

Posted: Aug 24 2017, 5:57am CDT | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Google Pixel 2 will Unveil on October 5
 

Rumors Abound that Google Pixel 2 with Snapdragon 836 SoC will be Unveiled Early onwards in October

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2 will probably debut on October 5th according to the reknown twitter leaker Evan Blass. It is being said that they will feature a Snapdragon 836 64-bit octa-core SoC.

Keep in mind that all this is just speculation for now. What actually occurs in the future is anyone’s lucky guess. If this happens, it will be an upgrade of the Snapdragon 835. The new SoC will have much greater clock quickness.

The Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL handsets came out in the month of October in 2016. Google seems to be holding its ground. It has plans and only it knows about those plans.

The giant firm already debuted Android 8.0 Oreo. The latest two devices which will debut this year will feature a spanking new Android Oreo 8.0.

There have been much in the way of hearsay and rumors in the past month or so. The Google Pixel XL 2 may have a non-bezel display screen. As for the smartphone, it will probably appear to be like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. At least the design part bears a striking resemblance to these two phones. 

As for the mini Pixel 2, it may possess chunky bezels. The two smartphones will also have the same outer frame. Most consumers are keeping their fingers crossed regarding this.

They hope it is precisely how things turn out in the end. The Google Pixel 2 will have a 5 inch HD display screen. Its kissing cousin will have a substantially larger body. We are talking in the region of 5.7 and 6 inches in its dimensions.

The Pixel 2 will possess QHD resolution which is indeed a good thing. Both phones will have AMOLED display facility too. The RAM will range from 4GB to 6GB. They will also be impervious to liquids and dust particles.   

Comments

