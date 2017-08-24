 
 

Nintendo Switch Exclusive Rocket League Battle-Cars Revealed

Posted: Aug 24 2017, 7:08am CDT

 

A Spanking New Game titled Rocket League is About to Arrive on the Nintendo Switch

Rocket League is a game with a reputation. It will blow away the competition like no other game. Seldom have gamers gotten the chance to play such an awesome and creative game.

While it is all about soccer, it has race cars in it instead of football players. An all-time favorite on the PS4, it is also to be found on Xbox One and PC thanks to Steam. This game will arrive on the Switch later on in 2017. 

While the Switch is a platform to be reckoned with, it has a limited number of coveted games on it. This is the only drawback of this established games portal and hardware.

With Rocket League entering its fold, the Switch will be getting quite a popularity boost. Two huge hits already existent on the Switch are: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. The Switch’s multiplayer mode is best used via these games.

Rocket League will also take advantage of this situation. The parent company of Rocket League is Psyonix. It made some novel vehicles in the game which are based on Nintendo’s mascots. These include: Mario, Luigi and Samus Aran. 

The game will arrive on the Switch sometime during the Holiday Season of 2017. The cars that will feature in the game will be emblems of the Nintendo Switch since they have been custom-made by Psyonix especially for the famous platform.

Mario and Luigi will be behind the steering wheel of Octane (one of the cars) while Samus will be driving Breakout (the other car in the game).

This game has the potential to attract a wide community of gamers. It is not to be missed. When it comes out later on this year, the gamers will probably form queues to play it with excitement and glee. 

