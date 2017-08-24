Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Gets a Season Pass for $19.99

The launch of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is close at hand and both Nintendo and Ubisoft have declared that gamers will get a cool series of paraphernalia with the purchase of the full package that is the game. With the season pass they will obtain a great deal of content related to the game.

The first DLC will be given out at the time of launch and will be the private property of seaon pass holders. With over eight steampunk warrior tools, it will be like a dream come true. Yet, Ubisoft is not revealing everything just yet.

Pass holders will also get single maps and multiple maps along with the game. These will aid them in their animated gameplay. The major DLC will however not enter the scene till sometime next year.

A widening of the narrative will then take place. Yet both Nintendo and Ubisoft are keeping a lid on matters. They don’t want to divulge too much lest everything loses its charm and newness.

The novel storyline will be pretty exciting and will hopefully enthuse the gaming crowd. The price tag of the season pass remains a mystery though.

August 29th is the date set for the release of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle on the Nintendo Switch. It will be quite an event. Surely, the whole thing will prove to be a source of surplus happiness for the gamers.

This turn-based strategic game actually seeks its roots from XCOM. The season pass for this game is the real deal. It is what everyone is looking forward to as the next big surprise on the horizon.

While not a single soul on the scene enjoyed the season pass for Breath of the Wild, this will probably not be the case when the season pass for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle comes out in its full glory.