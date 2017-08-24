 
 

Apple Is Not Developing A Self-Driving Car But A Self-Driving Shuttle

Posted: Aug 24 2017, 9:09am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Apple is Not Developing a Self-Driving Car But a Self-Driving Shuttle
Apple changes Plans for its iCar much to the Surprise of its Consumer Base

Apple Inc. has its “Yes”, its “No” and its “Maybe”. For now at least it has cancelled all plans to make an Apple vehicle. The iCar never seems to have really gotten off the ground. The height of ambition had really been a miscalculation made by Apple.

Now it is being realistic instead and pulling back from full commitment regarding an iCar. Such grand schemes ought to be reserved for future times instead. The whole journey of Apple began with efforts to build an autonomous vehicle.

This vehicle was supposed to be constructed from scratch. Basically, due to internal differences between the head honchos and lack of clarity regarding the ultimate objectives, the project has been put on the backburner.

The basic technology has to be perfected before talk of an iCar could proceed with earnestness and seriousness. Self-driving cars may be the wave of the future, yet the very question of their existence confronts the makers with a great many issues related to their operation on the roads. There are dilemmas that need to be resolved before such cars can zoom down the highways and by-ways of our cities.

Apple also has to test the iCars before it lets them loose in the Great Outdoors. For this, its own Palo Alto premises is ideal. While Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, hinted earlier that Apple was considering building an iCar, now it seems that he has changed his mind and wants to freeze the whole operation that had been underway with such dedication and drive.

Now according to a new report by The New York Times' Daisuke Wakabayashi, Apple is working on a self-driving campus shuttle that will take its employees from Apple’s current campus to the new campus. This employee campus shuttle project is reportedly called “PAIL.” The word “PAIL” is basically a short word for Palo Alto to Infinite Loop.

The iCar is not the only project that Apple has in its repertoire. It is working on many more gadgets and contraptions and some of them carry more urgency than an iCar for now. The lidars and motorized doors of the iCar will need further tweaking.

Also the driver’s role and what would need to be done in case of emergencies (such as when some pedestrian or other vehicle comes in front of the self-driving car) were also technicalities that needed to be addressed.

