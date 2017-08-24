2018 VW T-Roc Revealed

Volkswagen is a name to be reckoned with in today’s sophisticated world. In one of its latest acts of ambition and artisanship, it has introduced a compact classic crossover titled the T-Roc. This vehicle definitely rocks!

In fact, it lends the word “SUV” a whole different aura. With the max in customization, creative electronic augmentation, wireless connectivity, driver support technology, dynamic engine specifications and a stylish design, this is the car to show your love interest in order to gain in the masculinity department.

Dr Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, said at the world premiere in Italy: "The T-Roc sets a new benchmark in the booming SUV segment. With its functionality, dynamic handling and technology, the T-Roc embodies all good Volkswagen qualities. It marks a milestone in our SUV offensive."

2018 VW T-Roc compact SUV is able to cover the terrain whether it happens to be smooth roads or rocky ground. The Chairman of Volkswagen recently spoke about the T-Roc achieving a new milestone in the burgeoning SUV market. It does indeed represent all the things that Volkswagen is famous for.

A scintillating diamond of a car, it will sweep away the competition in a jiffy if everything goes as per plan. The SUV market is all set to double within the next ten odd years. This car will play a crucial role in the times to come thanks to its perfect functionality and beautiful design.

It is an attractive model as far as cars go and it has a sports design philosophy which inspired its exterior form. It will be available in a series of two-hues paintwork. Possessing five seats, a radiator grille in the front is coupled with dual headlights that meld in the design.

The soft flowing lines of the shape that is this car will make every man envy and every woman desire the driver. The interior of this car matches the exterior in gorgeousness and grandeur. As for its specifications, they are the best. In a class of its own, this car makes the wildest fantasies of the male ego come true in actual form.

2018 VW T-Roc will hit the European market first in this November. After that it will be available for sales in UK in December for around £19,000. 2018 VW T-Roc will make its public premiere at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.