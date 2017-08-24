Audi Adopts New Two-Digit Model Naming System

Eons ago, model numerals showed a vehicle’s engine displacement and that was all. Yet today an automaker such as Audi is going to begin a nomenclature system that is a bit different from the old and obsolete codification scheme.

The titles of its vehicles, from the Audi A1 to the Audi Q7, will remain pretty much the same as before. Yet it is in the model series that the combinations of two numbers will act as replacement tags. This novel classification system will be applicable to both vehicles with combustion engines and electric-hybrid models.

“As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers. The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels,” explains Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG.

An example or two will suffice. The numerical combination of “30” covers all models of vehicles that have an output of 81 to 96 kW. “45” stands for vehicles that churn out 169 to 185 kW.

The top range for Audi is 400 kW and these monster vehicles are designated by the combination of “70”. The echelons of this system increase or decrease by five points per category.

This system has simplified what was a headache to tally once upon a time. Different drive technologies will become more common as time moves on.

So engine displacement will not carry such eminence in the minds of the clientele. To have the classification in accordance with power output is a better and more clear-cut method of gauging vehicular performance.