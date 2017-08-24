 
 

Ferrari Portofino V8 GT Revealed

Posted: Aug 24 2017

 

The Ferrari Portofino V8 GT is a Mixture of Action, Style and Ease

As far as sports cars, elegant roadsters and comfortable and plush vehicles go, the Ferrari Portofino has all three qualities in one devastating package. The car bears the title of one of Italy’s most exotic and aesthetic of small-time cities.

Ferrari Portofino is a tourist resort that has a homely touch to it and makes many a man and woman go “Mama Mia!” in surprise and elation. The car meanwhile is capable of giving off 600 cv.

It can also zoom from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. A potent and solid convertible, it has a hard roof, a spacious boot lid and lots of cockpit elbow room.  

Two back seats ensure that the passengers will feel safe and secure while the driver floors the accelerator. The chassis of this car has a lot of poundage. It has undergone a redesign from the original prototype and thus achieved a sort of rigid torsion as a part of its makeup.

The Ferrari V8 Turbo is able to churn out 30 cv more than its previous model. The 8 cylinder efficacy has been honed to a razor blade. It is precision at its most perfect all poised with personality and passion. The design is daring, bold and expressive to say the least.

Even the geometric angles of the exhaust pipe have undergone revolutionary changes in this car. As for the throttle response, it is excellent. It has well-oiled gears and consumes fuel very economically instead of in the manner of most gas guzzlers.

With electronic rear differential, the mechanical grip and control system of the car is like that of no other. Possessing dual coil technology, this car is aggression on wheels.

Yet that is in a healthy competitive way instead of in a negative manner. With LED lights and elegant tail design, it will make every person want to take the place of the driver behind its steering wheel.

The Ferrari Portofino V8 GT will make its world debut at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September.

