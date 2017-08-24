 
 

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Back In Stock At Amazon

Posted: Aug 24 2017, 10:54am CDT

 

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is available for pre-order at amazon.com again.

Amazon is taking pre-orders for the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition on amazon.com again. The Tracker app has just alerted users on their smartphones about the new Xbox One X pre-order opportunity.

Amazon is one of the most popular stores to get the Xbox One X from. Amazon's pre-order inventory of the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition has sold out on Sunday Now on Thursday the online giant has apparently allocated new inventory.

The Xbox One X is offered as a special edition for the first buyers. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio features green engravings on the console and controller. The console comes with a vertical stand in the box. Pre-order customers still have to wait until November 7 to receive the Xbox One X.

Microsoft announced that the Xbox One X Pre-order details during the Microsoft's gamescom 2017 event. To make sure to not miss other Xbox One X pre-order opportunities, download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to get alerted on your smartphone, the minute the pre-order for the Xbox One X begins online.

In the app, click on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. 

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive, and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition will only be a limited edition. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to get your hands on this limited-edition day one Xbox One X.

