Nintendo Switch In Stock for $299.99 at Select GameStop Stores

On Thursday, August 24, the Nintendo Switch availability online is again limited to a single retailer. GameStop continues to offer four Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99 from gamestop.com. New today is that the $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles are available for pick-up in stores.

You can search your local GameStop stores to see if they have the Nintendo Switch in stock without the bundle requirements. Click the "Check Availability" link on the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con listings.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch has slowed down noticeably in the US. It's the middle of the summer, and we don't see many consumers search for the Nintendo Switch availability or complain about on social media that they cannot find out. This also now starts to be reflected in reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch. Markups are down to as low as $60 on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch is available online from reseller market places on Amazon and eBay since the release of the console in March. Reseller mark ups have been well above $100 earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch dealer markups have come down now quite a bit. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con can be found for $360, and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con starts at $370 from legit looking resellers on amazon.com.

