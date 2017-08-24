 
 

SNES Classic Sale On Launch Day Confirmed By Three Stores

Posted: Aug 24 2017, 2:41pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Here are the next opportunities to buy a Super NES Classic.

While we expect more stores to stock the SNES Classic on September 29, so far only three retailers have officially confirmed that they will. ToysRUs and GameStop have confirmed to stock the SNES Classic Edition on launch day in stores. TRU has skipped the pre-order, despite being named by Nintendo as one of the stores that will offer pre-order for the SNES Classic.

The Nintendo Store in New York has announced to sell the SNES Classic on launch day already earlier this month. The SNES Classic is also expected to be in stock at Walmart, Target and Best Buy stores on release day. The lines are going to form super early for the SNES Classic launch, based on the overwhelming demand we have seen for the SNES Classic pre-order on Tuesday.

The SNES Classic Pre-order windows have closed for now. Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores are sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic will be on September 29. There is always a chance that more SNES Classic units will be offered for pre-order from now until release day. The pre-order for the Xbox One X just showed up again on Amazon today. Amazon has sold out on Sunday, but today the Scorpio Edition was back for a short time.

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

There are new SNES Classic books to help make the most out of our SNES Classic. The SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

Updated: 2017-08-24 03:40:10pm

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

