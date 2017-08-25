 
 

New Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 SM-T390 And SM-T395 Heading To IFA 2017

Posted: Aug 25 2017, 3:31am CDT

 

New rugged Samsung tablets get certified ahead of IFA.

The IFA 2017 is kicking off next week. Samsung is likely introducing the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 SM-T390 and SM-T395 at the German consumer electronics show.

The rugged Samsung Tab Active is due for an update. Samsung introduced the tablet line three years ago. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 SM-T390 has been spotted now in a Russian government database. The Russian Inspection agency, the EA Union, has issued a certification for the new Tab Active 2 tablet, according to LetsGoDigital.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 SM-T390 is the Wi-fi only model and the SM-T395 offers LTE and Wi-fi connectivity. The current Tab Active can withstand dust and water and survives a drop up to 1.2m. There are no details yet about the new features and specifications in the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2. The current Galaxy Active features an 8-inch display, a 1.2Ghz quad-core processor, and a 3.1MP camera.

 

