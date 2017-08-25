 
 

Amazon Updates SNES Classic Pre-orders

The August 22 SNES Classic pre-orders on Amazon.com got updated.

Amazon has offered the SNES Classic for pre-order under a new listing with a different product name on August 22. This unusual way of the SNES Classic pre-order was likely a measure to block shopping bots. At the same time the new listing "Nintendo Digital Downloads/Game Trust Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition" has confused many customers.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

While we were able to confirm that the new SNES Classic listing was legit, some people still fear that they did not place a correct pre-order for the SNES Classic.

Amazon has now updated the SNES Classic pre-orders in Customer's accounts under "Your Orders." The SNES Classic orders are now linking to the original SNES Classic listing. The name of the orders remains that long disguised version. The link update should though now put any doubts to rest. 

SNES Classic pre-order amazon

Our order of 10 SNES Classic units is still valid. As reported, Amazon did not limit the SNES Classic pre-order to 1 per customer. The limit was a whopping 30 units. There are rumors that Amazon would reduce multiple orders to 1. So far that did not happen. As said before, in case we will receive the 10 SNES Classic consoles, we will give them away on I4U News.

The SNES Classic Pre-order windows have closed for now. Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores are sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic will be on September 29. There is always a chance that more SNES Classic units will be offered for pre-order from now until release day. The pre-order for the Xbox One X just showed up again on Amazon yesterday. Amazon has sold out on Sunday, but the Scorpio Edition was back for a short time.

Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order opportunity or in stock availability for the SNES Classic arise online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

There are new SNES Classic books to help make the most out of our SNES Classic. The SNES Classic companion book is available as digital download for a low $9.99 price-tag. The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

