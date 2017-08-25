 
 

Force Friday II Event Details At ToysRUs Stores Announced

September 1 is a big day for Star Wars.

On Force Friday II the all new products inspired by the upcoming theatrical film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut. Beginning at midnight (local time) on Friday, September 1, Toys"R"Us stores in the U.S. and select stores around the world will host special midnight celebrations, giving customers of all ages the opportunity to be among the first to purchase hundreds of new Star Wars items, like the Toys"R"Us exclusive $499.99 Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder from Radio Flyer (photo above). 

Star Wars fans attending the special midnight openings will receive special giveaways, including a t-shirt and an exclusive collectible Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster.  Additionally, shoppers will be able to purchase new merchandise on Toysrus.com/DestinationStarWars beginning at 12:00am EST.

All weekend long fans will be able to bring to life some of their favorite Saga characters at Toys"R"Us stores worldwide. In commemoration of the worldwide launch of new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disney and Lucasfilm have announced Find the Force, an unprecedented pop-up Augmented Reality (AR) treasure hunt that unites fans around the world in the battle against the dark side for a unique global three-day event.

Toys"R"Us stores in the U.S. will open at 12:00am local time on Friday, September 1, except for stores in Paramus, NJ, and Dedham, MA, which have varying store open times due to local ordinances (Toys"R"Us Express and Toys"R"Us Outlet locations are excluded from this event). All store hours can be found online at www.Toysrus.com/StoreLocator.

