SNES Classic Companion Book is Again Only $26.99 on Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of the official SNES Classic companion book by 40% again. You can pre-order the Super NES Classic book now for $26.99 on amazon.com. The regular price is $44.99. The paperback stays at the reduced price of $17.99.

The hardcover edition with the slipcase is now just $9 more expensive than the paperback edition. This well spent $9 for the more representative edition.

The Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics, published by Prima Games, will be released on September 29.

The 320-page book features a nostalgic celebration and exploration of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in all its 16-bit glory. The book features an exclusive forward written by Reggie Fils-Aimé, President and COO of Nintendo of America.

You can discover everything you’ve always wanted to know about some of the most beloved SNES games, including speedrun tips and little-known facts. The details about the content of the book are still scarce. We assume that the book will cover all 21 SNES Classic games including the never before released Star Fox 2 game.

The SNES Classic companion book shines a light on the original SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues. The SNES Classic book also contains family stories to fan art to merchandise and more.

