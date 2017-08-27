Walmart SNES Classic Pre-order Was Under Super NES Classic Edition (Universal)

Walmart offered the SNES Classic for pre-order again on Friday evening. In case missed it, that is a reason for that. Walmart used a new listing for the SNES Classic pre-order named "Super NES Classic Edition (Universal)." The listing has been removed again after the presale ended. Walmart still lists the SNES Classic here.

Walmart used the same trick as Amazon this time. A new listing keeps bots away. Amazon had used a new listing with a long winded name when the retailer kicked off pre-orders for the SNES Classic. These new listings are not a clean solution.

For starters, they break the store's notification system. Customers who sign-up to be notified about an item in stock are not informed. These double listings are also extremely confusing to consumers. Many had doubts about Amazon's SNES Classic pre-order to be legit.

The Tracker app has not notified users about the Walmart SNES Classic pre-order opportunity because we don't have yet personal that can monitor the service 24 hours. We were able to catch the new Amazon SNES Classic listing, but not the one for Walmart.

As said before, online inventory tracking is a difficult problem, and many things can fail. This is why we recommend to all SNES Classic hunters to setup a robust notification framework that uses different sources and channels.

We keep on working to improve The Tracker to provide the best service possible. Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic will be on September 29. There is always a chance, as we saw with the Walmart presale, that more SNES Classic units will be offered for pre-order from now until release day.

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

