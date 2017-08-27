SNES Classic At B&H In Stock Tracking Enabled

The B&H online store has started to list the SNES Classic a while ago. There will be no pre-order of the SNES Classic at B&H. The store is still in the process of securing SNES Classic inventory. They are not a primary retail partner of Nintendo like Walmart or Amazon. We expect B&H to offer the $79.99 SNES Classic after the release on September 29.

Users of The Tracker app will now also be notified when the SNES Classic is in stock at B&H Photo. In case you do not get your hands on a SNES Classic from a major retailer, The Tracker is now also supporting this secondary source for a SNES Classic.

The Tracker app development team is right now working on support for Amazon UK and Amazon Canada. This will help Brits and Canadians find a SNES Classic in stock at Amazon. Americans who want a European version of the SNES Classic can use The Tracker app to spot an offer on Amazon UK. This is under the assumption Amazon UK opens again shipping to the United States for the SNES Classic Mini.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic will be on September 29. There is always a chance, as we saw with the Walmart presale, that more SNES Classic units will be offered for pre-order from now until release day.

Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order opportunity or in stock availability for the SNES Classic arise online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

Amazon has the official SNES Classic companion book again on sale for the low $26.99 (hardcover). Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics, by Prima Games, will be released on September 29. The SNES Classic companion book is also available as digital download for only $9.99.

The SNES book Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8. You can pre-order this Super NES book on amazon.com for $24.72.

Another SNES book will be published on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium.