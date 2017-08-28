Nintendo Switch Stock Renewed at GameStop

The Nintendo Switch is not catching dust on stores shelves. Nintendo's new console, which launched in March, continues to be under limited availability. GameStop has again secured a shipment of Nintendo Switch consoles from the Japanese video game maker.

There are eight Nintendo Switch bundles to choose from online at gamestop.com, starting at $389.99. All bundles are priced under $400 and ship by September 8.

The $389.99 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, and Nintendo Switch Premium Console Case - Mario Edition. Find the seven $399.99 priced Nintendo Switch bundles listed on gamestop.com.

GameStop is also still offering to check your local store for inventory of the stand alone $299.99 Nintendo Switch console from the online listings. GameStop enabled inventory checking for the unbundled consoles last week.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as low as $365 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has said again in a statement on the weekend to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the Holiday season.