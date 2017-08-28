 
 

Nintendo Ramps Up Nintendo Switch Production For Holidays

Posted: Aug 28 2017

 

Nintendo Ramps Up Nintendo Switch Production for Holidays
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

It will not be enough.

Nintendo has reiterated on the weekend to ramp up production of the Nintendo Switch for the Holiday season. The extremely popular new console is in short supply since launch.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26 as part of the company's earnings release.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch system can do so, Nintendo said in a statement reports WSJ's Takashi Mochizuki. "We will ramp up production for the holiday period, which has been factored into our forecast."

Nintendo has not upped the forecast for the Nintendo Switch sales. It remains at 10 million units for the fiscal year. Sources from the supply chain say though that Nintendo is planning to produce 18 million Nintendo Switch units. This better is true. Even if true, the 18 million units will not be enough to satisfy the demand for the Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Right now it's the calm before the storm. This year is the first Holiday shopping season for the Nintendo Switch. The Spring launch was exceptionally successful. The Holiday season will be a dramatic amplifier for the demand. 

Right now the Nintendo Switch is available online at GameStop in a series of 8 bundles. 

