Nintendo Switch Confirmed to Get Telltale’s Batman and Guardians Of The Galaxy

A Twitter post stated clearly that Nintendo will have Telltale’s games featuring Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy on its platform soon. The shift from films to TV is not often seen in the world of video games, yet Telltale has shed old formulas in favor of adaptations and popularization of episodes.

The Walking Dead comes to mind. The transfer of Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy has been a success story. They are closer in spirit to their comic versions than live adaptations.

Batman had its premier last year while Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed during the early months of the current year. These two games have been extant on many platforms.

These include Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, iOS and Android gadgets. Gamers are eagerly awaiting any announcements regarding the arrival of these games on the Nintendo Switch.

The announcement on Twitter finally broke the silence. Yet the tweet does not go into the nitty gritty details of the whole matter. The date of their debut on the Switch and price tags are information bytes that are not to be found anywhere. Certain things are thus being kept under wraps.

Batman is on a second roll at Telltale. Some of the news is just speculation and no one can say with any surety what will happen in actuality. It is a feather in the cap for Telltale though.

Get ready to defend the galaxy or become the Dark Knight when more @telltalegames adventures arrive on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/4TncanjMgf— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 24, 2017

Since Nintendo’s repertoire of games are mostly family-friendly in their nature, the arrival of these two new games will be a departure from the norm. Batman is rated “M” and Guardians of the Galaxy is rated “T”.

Yet they are welcome additions to the list of games available on the Nintendo Switch. The gaming crowd looks on the coming of these games to the platform as a much-needed relief from the usual fare.