 
 

Toyota Plans To Announce New Sports Car Series Next Month

Toyota Plans to Announce New Sports Car Series Next Month
Toyota GRMN
  • Toyota to Unveil New Sports Car Series Next Month in Japan
 

Novel Toyota Racing Vehicle Range to Debut on Japanese Soil in September

Toyota aficionados may have a lot more to be glad about than the upcoming Supra model. The Japanese vehicle firm may introduce a new sports car series next month on its home turf, according to Automotive News.

While the small print is still illegible, the ultimate product may be a lot like the Lexus’ F series. Among the works are trims and other exciting developments for the Camry, Corolla and 86. Yet the caveat remains that like many other home-grown vehicles, this one too may not be for sale outside of Japan. 

The new series is not just any old automobile that has been built from scratch. Rather it is much more than a set of wheels with a body fitted on top of it with an engine inside it. It is much more sophisticated than that.

Toyota in fact plans another series in sync with this one. This will all lead to the production of the new Supra model on the assembly line soon. These are the sort of streamlined cars that will go a long way towards beefing up Toyota’s reputation as an automaker that is worth taking seriously. 

Toyota is ready to rumble and its car lineup will be the best. Already critics got a gander at what Toyota has in its capacity to impress at the Geneva Motor Show. A lot of change lies in the cards for Toyota Motors.

Among some of the cars that Toyota has up its sleeves may be included: the Toyota 86, the C-HR Compact SUV, the Toyota Hilux and of course, the one and only Toyota Supra. 

