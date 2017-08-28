 
 

Double Dragon IV Coming To Nintendo Switch On September 7

Posted: Aug 28 2017, 5:53am CDT

 

Early onwards in 2017, System Works got to work on the by now famous Double Dragon series of games. Double Dragon IV was thus made available on PlayStation 4 and PC. While it was no match for the older Double Dragon Neon, it was still a smash hit that attracted a whole lot of attention.

The sense of memories melting into each other that this game evoked was enough to guarantee its long-term popularity. Finally, the game is now headed to a novel platform. 

The Nintendo Switch is that new platform where Double Dragon IV will arrive this week with a bang. September 7th is the expected date of debut, according to Arc System Works. This game will cost merely $7 and have double player action facility on its menu.

Therefore gamers can either play it while mobile or in a sedentary setting. The legendary game Double Dragon series has a scroll style in its makeup.

It belongs to the 80s when it entered human consciousness for the first time. The Nintendo Switch has a singular TV mode that will allow the game to be played on a large screen. 

The game can even be played in remote areas where there is no television set. All it takes is two players with the enthusiasm to give it a go. The game is based on an 8-bit inner capacity. Many programmers worked to make it a reality. It is hoped that it will live up to its reputation as a game that is very playable and fun to boot. 

