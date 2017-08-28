Double Dragon IV Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 7

Double Dragon IV to Arrive with a Flying Kick to Nintendo Switch within Seven Days
Early onwards in 2017, System Works got to work on the by now famous Double Dragon series of games. Double Dragon IV was thus made available on PlayStation 4 and PC. While it was no match for the older Double Dragon Neon, it was still a smash hit that attracted a whole lot of attention.
Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017
The sense of memories melting into each other that this game evoked was enough to guarantee its long-term popularity. Finally, the game is now headed to a novel platform.
The Nintendo Switch is that new platform where Double Dragon IV will arrive this week with a bang. September 7th is the expected date of debut, according to Arc System Works. This game will cost merely $7 and have double player action facility on its menu.
Therefore gamers can either play it while mobile or in a sedentary setting. The legendary game Double Dragon series has a scroll style in its makeup.
It belongs to the 80s when it entered human consciousness for the first time. The Nintendo Switch has a singular TV mode that will allow the game to be played on a large screen.
The game can even be played in remote areas where there is no television set. All it takes is two players with the enthusiasm to give it a go. The game is based on an 8-bit inner capacity. Many programmers worked to make it a reality. It is hoped that it will live up to its reputation as a game that is very playable and fun to boot.