Elon Musk Calls Tesla Music Streaming Service TTunes a Joke

Ever since vacuum tube technology came into being, music service in the context of automobiles has been a fairly common experience. All the way from radio service to 8 track players to Bluetooth Spotify accounts, with the evolution of audio technology, the components of vehicles too got upgraded for the better.

It was thought that with partially self-driving vehicles, that let the drivers relax a little, there would be even greater audio facilities in these cars. Yet in case of Tesla Motors’ cars, such an advancement never took place.

A recent software upgrade has brought in a novel client that goes by the name of TTunes. A Tesla employer has leaked this news to Electrek and this anonymous individual goes by the nickname of Green.

Tesla does not really have "TTunes". That's a joke.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2017

Yet just a few hours after this piece of news, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk tweeted that TTunes was nothing but a practical joke and a flying rumor with no reality to it.

Musk refused to go into any further details regarding the matter. This in turn led to speculation that while the name may be a laughing matter, the software was very real. The question on everyone’s lips is who the joke is meant to mock in the first place.

So many Tesla car owners are dissatisfied with the lack of music services in the vehicles. The radio service currently available is fueled by Slacker. Tesla may be seeking a suitable and better substitute in its place.

Some in the music industry have gone so far as to point out that Tesla is holding parleys to gain a license for proprietary music. This serves only to bolster the rumors. Yet the overall thing reeks of uncertainty. Tesla may be working behind the scenes, or it may be paying no attention to this aspect of its vehicles.

As the production of Tesla’s vehicles go into the millions, it will have to also concentrate on the clientele’s demands regarding music streaming services. This is an aspect of the equation that Tesla’s head honchos disregard at their own peril.

The fact that a code exists in all Tesla vehicles means that the music streaming service could end up becoming a part of the cars in the near future. Speculation may be rife, and it may for all purposes be empty speculation, but like the saying goes: “Where there is smoke, there is fire.”