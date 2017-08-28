Bethesda's Game Of Thrones Video Game Leaked By Target

It’s been years and the question remains on everyone’s lips. Why has a Game of Thrones video game not been made? It ought to have been created by some genius programmer or developer. Yet no such thing happened.

The television series was extremely popular and so it was only natural that some spin-offs ought to have been let loose on the commercial and cultural scene. Well, actually a few attempts were made but they tanked.

All that is about to change now though. Target has released some news regarding Bethesda: Game of Thrones. A NeoGAF user posted a new listing at Target that shows a blank landing page with one phrase 'Bethesda: Game of Thrones'. Bethesda as everyone knows already has such big games as Fallout and Elder Scrolls under its belt.

Yet this is not the first time such rumors were heard coming from this direction. Bethesda is working on something which it tried to keep mum about. Yet Target revealed what it was thereby making the gamers go wild with excitement.

None of this can be said to be confirmed data. It may all be just a load of hooey. However, it could also point to a video game of the television show with such high ratings. If it is released, this video game will have a colossal following.