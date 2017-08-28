 
 

Bethesda's Game Of Thrones Video Game Leaked By Target

Posted: Aug 28 2017, 7:26am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Bethesda&#039;s Game Of Thrones Video Game Leaked by Target
 

Target probably Let the Cat out of the Bag regarding Game of Thrones Video Game

It’s been years and the question remains on everyone’s lips. Why has a Game of Thrones video game not been made? It ought to have been created by some genius programmer or developer. Yet no such thing happened.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The television series was extremely popular and so it was only natural that some spin-offs ought to have been let loose on the commercial and cultural scene. Well, actually a few attempts were made but they tanked. 

All that is about to change now though. Target has released some news regarding Bethesda: Game of Thrones. A NeoGAF user posted a new listing at Target that shows a blank landing page with one phrase 'Bethesda: Game of Thrones'. Bethesda as everyone knows already has such big games as Fallout and Elder Scrolls under its belt.

Yet this is not the first time such rumors were heard coming from this direction. Bethesda is working on something which it tried to keep mum about. Yet Target revealed what it was thereby making the gamers go wild with excitement.

None of this can be said to be confirmed data. It may all be just a load of hooey. However, it could also point to a video game of the television show with such high ratings. If it is released, this video game will have a colossal following.   

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook