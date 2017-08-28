Nintendo Switch Code Found to Have VR References

The Nintendo Switch OS source code seems to support (partially at least) Switch VR facility. The talk on Twitter has it that the IPC interfaces on the Switch have revealed VR support capacity. What remains a mystery is whether this facility is fully functional or defunct.

The question of whether this VR facility is just an Android code in the Switch OS remains unanswered. However, the debate going on in the bylanes of Twitter has it that such a thing is highly unlikely.

The knowledge workers claim on Twitter that such a code is part and parcel of the appletOE IPC interface. It happens to be 100% genuine Nintendo code and that can be said with a high degree of certainty.

Just found this while looking at IPC interfaces on the Switch. Iiiiinteresting! #reswitched pic.twitter.com/J3QoKrJWKN— Cody Brocious (@daeken) August 27, 2017

At least, the most hardened skeptics also acknowledge this with 90% surety. Within a few days it will be clear as the light of day whether this facility is for real or not. While the Switch does not accommodate Android, it nevertheless contains snippets of its code on its platform.

VR seems to be the wave of the future since this leading edge technology is gaining a whole lot of popularity as time moves on. It will cause a cyberquake in the field of video games.