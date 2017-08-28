 
 

Nintendo Switch Code Found To Have VR References

Posted: Aug 28 2017, 7:31am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Code Found to Have VR References
 

Nintendo Switch to enable Virtual Reality Support Facility on its Platform

The Nintendo Switch OS source code seems to support (partially at least) Switch VR facility. The talk on Twitter has it that the IPC interfaces on the Switch have revealed VR support capacity. What remains a mystery is whether this facility is fully functional or defunct.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

The question of whether this VR facility is just an Android code in the Switch OS remains unanswered. However, the debate going on in the bylanes of Twitter has it that such a thing is highly unlikely.   

The knowledge workers claim on Twitter that such a code is part and parcel of the appletOE IPC interface. It happens to be 100% genuine Nintendo code and that can be said with a high degree of certainty.

At least, the most hardened skeptics also acknowledge this with 90% surety. Within a few days it will be clear as the light of day whether this facility is for real or not. While the Switch does not accommodate Android, it nevertheless contains snippets of its code on its platform.

VR seems to be the wave of the future since this leading edge technology is gaining a whole lot of popularity as time moves on. It will cause a cyberquake in the field of video games. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook