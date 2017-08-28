Tesla is in Production Hell But Delivering More Model 3 Vehicles

The first 30 Model 3 units by Tesla Motors rolled off the assembly line onto the roads in July. What remains unclear is at what rate these units are being created from scratch.

It may be that 1500 units have been manufactured over the third quarter which is indeed phenomenal. Fremont, the home turf of Tesla Motors, has now seen more of these vehicles being driven around the streets and on the roads by drivers.

CEO Elon Musk has been very direct and candid in his choice of words. According to Electrek, Musk has termed it a “production hell” that his company is going through. This was a phrase he used previously to describe the Model X as well.

The Model X began its existence in September 2016. Only six units were originally produced. This was in a similar manner to what the Model 3 has undergone as regards its first 30 units.

There were those who regarded the Model 3 to also undergo the same fate as the Model X. Yet that didn’t happen and instead a steady supply of vehicles has been flowing from Tesla’s factories.

The cars that were displayed at the event held last month all went to employees of Tesla Motors and some insiders. Musk let it be known that a couple of more vehicles will be made as well and that they will be road-tested to ensure their safety and reliability.

Production would also take off into the stratosphere. The delivery of vehicles has been concentrated in the regions around the Fremont factory.

All the signs are there that the company will expand operations and that its rate of production will skyrocket in the coming times. So far the information and leaks that have emerged from the insiders are not enough to gauge the actual situation in the company.

Elon Musk has reiterated that the jury is out on the S-curve of growth since all “production hell” has broke loose on the scene. What we see is the finalized product at the end of the labor and assembly.

What goes on inside the manufacturing factories is another matter altogether. It is backbreaking work and a headache that only the inside technicians know about.