Samsung 360 Round Surfaces

Samsung has registered a trademark for 360 Round at the European trademark office ahead of IFA 2017. The filing references a product with model number SM-R260.

There is nothing to be found yet about a Samsung SM-R260 device. The name 360 Round suggests that the new device is a 360-degree video camera. Samsung's current line of 360 cameras runs under the Samsung Gear 360 brand. As Samsung just updated the Gear 360, we expect the 360 Round to be a new line or a 360 Gear with a different design and feature set.

The full trademark filing can be found here, spotted first by a Dutch blog, according to LetsGoDigital.

Samsung will host its IFA 2017 press-conference on August 30, ahead of the opening of the massive consumer electronics show in Berlin. Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Note 8. At the IFA 2017, Samsung is rumored to unveil Gear Fit 2 Pro, new smartwatch, a Bixby headset and a Bixby speaker.

The Samsung IFA 2017 event will be streamed live online starting at 6 pm CET, Noon ET. The stream will be available at the Samsung Newsroom.

The IFA 2017 will take place on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds from September 1st to 6th.