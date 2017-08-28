 
 

Samsung 360 Round Surfaces

Posted: Aug 28 2017, 9:29am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 28 2017, 9:34am CDT, in News | Tablets

 

Samsung 360 Round Surfaces
 

A trademark filing reveals a new product.

Samsung has registered a trademark for 360 Round at the European trademark office ahead of IFA 2017. The filing references a product with model number SM-R260.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

There is nothing to be found yet about a Samsung SM-R260 device. The name 360 Round suggests that the new device is a 360-degree video camera. Samsung's current line of 360 cameras runs under the Samsung Gear 360 brand. As Samsung just updated the Gear 360, we expect the 360 Round to be a new line or a 360 Gear with a different design and feature set. 

The full trademark filing can be found here, spotted first by a Dutch blog, according to LetsGoDigital.

Samsung will host its IFA 2017 press-conference on August 30, ahead of the opening of the massive consumer electronics show in Berlin. Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Note 8. At the IFA 2017, Samsung is rumored to unveil Gear Fit 2 Pro, new smartwatch, a Bixby headset and a Bixby speaker.

The Samsung IFA 2017 event will be streamed live online starting at 6 pm CET, Noon ET. The stream will be available at the Samsung Newsroom.

The IFA 2017 will take place on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds from September 1st to 6th.

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook