 
 

Metz Wallpaper OLED TV Takes On LG At IFA 2017

Posted: Aug 28 2017, 10:34am CDT

 

Credit: Metz
 

German TV maker will present a 3.6mm thin OLED TV at IFA 2017.

LG was for years the sole brand offering OLED TVs. This has changed this year with Sony and Panasonic entering the game. Now smaller TV makers are also entering the OLED TV segment. Metz, a German TV maker with an 80-year history, will unveil the Metz Wallpaper OLED TV at the IFA 2017. 

The design is strikingly similar to LG's Signature W7 TV. The display and electronics are completely separated. This allows Metz to make the 65-inch screen only 3.6mm thin. The speakers and electronics are in a slim box that is mounted under the OLED screen. The sound technology is provided by JBL.

The Metz Wallpaper OLED TV has no price and release date yet. Metz has already another OLED TV in its offering with the Metz Novum twin R OLED TV. This OLED TV is combining a UHD 3D OLED screen, a high-end sound system, a twin multi-tuner and a 1 TB digital recorder.

Chinese Skyworth has taken over the Metz TV business in 2015. The name Skyworth will also be featured at the Metz booth. The IFA 2017 kicks off on September 1 in Berlin. 

