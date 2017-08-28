 
 

Target Moved Cartwheel Into Target Shopping App

Posted: Aug 28 2017, 10:49am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Cartwheel reward app is not necessary anymore

Target has moved its reward app Cartwheel into the Target shopping app. Cartwheel users need to connect their Cartwheel account to a Target account to transfer their details and savings over. It would have made sense to have the Cartwheel program part of the Target shopping app in the first place.

It appears that Target has transferred all Cartwheel features to the Target shopping app. This means that the Cartwheel program is not ending. It just moved into Target's main app.

Target's Cartwheel allows its users to select from hundreds of discounts ranging from 5% to 50% off, and add them to their personalized Cartwheel barcode. Then they can scan the barcode at checkout on every Target run and see the savings add up.

Customers can use the discounts as many times as they like before they expire. Target allows to stack Cartwheel on top of the Target REDcard discount and other coupons. The stacking of discounts is where the big savings are at Target

 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

