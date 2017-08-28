Super Famicom Mini Pre-order Details

The Super Famicom Mini will be released on October 5 in Japan. Nintendo has started to promote the Japanese version of the SNES Classic Mini. Last week Nintendo released a 6-minute trailer (watch below) for the Super Famicom Mini and published new content including all Super Famicom Mini specifications on the Japanese Nintendo site.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Nintendo also revealed on Twitter that the 7,980 Yen (~$72.26) Super Famicom Mini will be available for pre-order mid-September. Which stores will offer the Super Famicom Mini for pre-order is not known yet. We expect that Amazon Japan will be among them. Many American Nintendo fans want to get their hands also on the Japanese Super NES Classic. The console features another, more streamlined design and a different game line-up. It remains to be seen if securing a Super Famicom Mini will already be possible for foreigners during the pre-order period.

There are likely more options to order a Super Famicom Mini with a US shipping address once the console is released on October 5. Asian video game shops like Play-Asia and SolarisJapan will be among the sources to get your hands on a Super Famicom Mini.

There is still speculation around the ability to change the language of the Super Famicom Mini to English. If there is an ability than it will likely be limited to the user interface and not affect games.

Last week, five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic in the United States will be on September 29. There is always a chance, as we saw with the Walmart presale, that more SNES Classic units will be offered for pre-order from now until release day.

Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the next pre-order opportunity or in stock availability for the SNES Classic arise online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".