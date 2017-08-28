 
 

Nindies For Nintendo Switch Presentation Announced

Nintendo announced a special online video show.

The independent games are coming to the Nintendo Switch, possibly in a very big way. Nintendo just announced the Nindies Showcase, highlighting multiple indie games coming to Nintendo Switch, is coming on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Nindies for Nintendo Switch will be streamed live online at live.nintendo.com.

New game this week for the Switch is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battlewhich is still on sale for $47.99 on amazon.com for Prime members.

Also, new this week on the Nintendo Switch is the Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack, to be released on August 31. The new Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack brings the electrifying 2D side-scrolling action games "Azure Striker Gunvolt" and "Azure Striker Gunvolt 2", which previously made their home on the Nintendo 3DS, onto the Nintendo Switch in one single package. The game is on sale for $31.99 on amazon.com for Prime members.

The third new Switch title is League of Evil arcade game published by Ratalaika Games. The game will be released on August 31 for $7.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

The Nintendo Switch console continues to be in limited supply. GameStop offers eight Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $389.99 from gamestop.com. To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android.

The Nintendo Switch is available online from reseller market places on Amazon and eBay since the release of the console in March. Prices have fallen to an all time low. Nintendo Switch consoles can be found starting at $360 from legit looking resellers.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will sky rocket in November. Nintendo said again to ramp up production of the Nintendo Switch in time for the Holiday shopping season.

The Japanese video maker needs to ship significantly more Nintendo Switch units in November and December to make sure most kids who have Switch on their Christmas wish-list will find one under their Christmas tree.

Nintendo revealed on July 26 that the company had sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. 

