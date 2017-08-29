 
 

Apple September 12 IPhone 8 Event Reportedly Set

Posted: Aug 29 2017, 3:30am CDT

 

Apple September 12 iPhone 8 Event Reportedly Set
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The new iPhones will be unveiled on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The big annual Apple iPhone event is according to sources of the Wall Street Journal is on Tuesday, September 12. Last year Apple held the iPhone event on September 7.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and his colleges are expected to reveal three new iPhone models, including the first with an OLED display. The iPhone 8 is rumored to feature facial recognition for biometric access. The iPhone 8 with an edge-to-edge display and wireless charging is going to be most expensive iPhone yet.

For the first time, Apple is holding a keynote event at the new 1,000 seat Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple campus. According to WSJ's sources, this is not certain yet as construction work is still going on.

Besides the new iPhones, Apple is likely introducing the new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity at the September 12 event.

Apple has not yet announced the iPhone 2017 event and did not send out invites to journalists. If the September 12 date holds true, then invites need to go out in the next days.

