SNES Classic Release Countdown: One Month to Go

The SNES Classic Edition will be in stores in exactly one month from today.

Nintendo will release the highly anticipated SNES Classic Edition on Friday, September 29. In exactly one month from today, the wait for the Super NES Classic is over.

Those who managed to place a pre-order for the SNES Classic on August 22, can relax and look forward to launch day. For others, September 29 is the next big chance to get a $79.99 SNES Classic.

So far the ToysRUs, GameStop and Nintendo's New York store confirmed to stock the SNES Classic on release day. We also expect the SNES Classic to be available at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and smaller retail chains September 29. To Line up at a local retailer is one of the ways to get SNES Classic on launch day. Depending on location and popularity of stores, the lines will start at least 24 hours before the doors open on release day.

We also expect the SNES Classic to go on sale online at amazon.com and other online stores on release day. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

Updated: 2017-08-29 03:45:09am

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Bhphotovideo Price: $79.99

