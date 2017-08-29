How to Find SNES Classic Stock in Physical Stores

The SNES Classic will be in stock on September 29 in stores across the Nation. On the first day of the SNES Classic sale, most stores of major retailers including Walmart, ToysRUs, Target, Best Buy and GameStop will stock the SNES Classic. It will be just a matter of lining up early enough to snag one for the hot retro consoles.

Stores will continue to receive new SNES Classic stock throughout the remainder of the year. To find out when a local store has the $79.99 SNES Classic in stock becomes involved. There are three services that you can use to find SNES Classic stock at retail stores. These services include iStockNow, BrickSeek and Zoolert.

The quality of the search results can vary quite a bit as we have seen last year during the NES Classic hunt. The best results are derived when using these inventory tracking tools on a daily basis. You need to understand how the inventories change over time for your local stores. This helps to put the reported inventory states into perspective.

You cannot use the stock numbers found on these services to argue with store employees about the SNES Classic availability. The numbers are not reliable and only can be used as a guide to increase the chances that your store visit is successful.

To search for SNES Classic stock in stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

Search with Zoolert

The first valid inventory data could already show up in the days ahead of the September 29 release. This would reveal how many SNES Classic units stores will have in stock on launch day.

The SNES Classic will also be in stock online at amazon.com and other stores on release day and afterward. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.