Sony Announces $399 PS VR Bundle, Cuts PlayStation VR Worlds Bundle Price to $449

Sony’s PlayStation VR which costs $499 appeared to be a reasonably priced VR head gear. At least such seems to be the case when you put it side by side with Oculus Rift or HTC Valve. The latter two can be purchased for $600 and $800 respectively.

However, Sony is introducing a price slash probably so as to allow the PSVR to remain extant. Both the Oculus Rift and HTC have cut their individual price tags over the past 60 odd days too. Since Sony’s sales have also seen a dip, these price cuts are understandable.

Starting from the next month, a new PlayStation VR bundle costing $399 will be available that have a PS VR headset and a camera included in the package. Thus this bundle package will give you the PlayStation Camera at no extra cost which is good news indeed.

A pair of PS Move motion controllers will cost $400 per bundle. That in itself is a $50 discount. Although the Oculus Rift and Touch controller bundle can be purchased for $400 nowadays, Facebook (the parent firm) has declared that the bundle will go up to $500 by the time the summer season comes to an end. The rates for VR headsets are: $450 for the PS VR, $500 for the Oculus Rift and $600 for the HTC Vive.

From 1st September, Sony is also cutting price of PlayStation VR Worlds bundle. This bundle includes PS VR headset, PS Camera, two PlayStation Move motion controllers and PlayStation VR Worlds. This PlayStation VR Worlds bundle will be available at a new lower price of $449 USD.

The PSVR will not come cheap though. These prices do not include the gaming PC worth $500 that is a necessity on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The fact that Sony has cut $50 from its PlayStation VR bundle is cause for rejoicing among gamers and VR enthusiasts alike.

Besides it was all along the plan of the company to sell the camera along with the VR headset. Sony is a success story and it has sold well over a million VR headsets since the inception of this technology on its platform.