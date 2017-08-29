Nintendo Announces Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition for Nintendo Switch

 
 

Nintendo introduces Classy Pokémon Ultra Sun & Pokémon Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer’s Dual Pack for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems and Special Edition Fire Emblem Bundle for the Nintendo Switch

If you desire to end your subscription to Fire Emblem Warriors and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, then you ought to think twice and double check. That is because Nintendo has declared a unique FE Warriors edition for the Switch platform.

Also a Veteran Trainer’s dual pack will be issued by Nintendo for 3DS family which will contain both novel Pokemon games.  Both Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition and Pokémon Ultra Sun & Pokémon Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer’s Dual Pack will be available this fall in the Americas.

“The incredible fans of the Fire Emblem and Pokémon franchises not only love the games themselves, but also the features behind the games,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“These special versions are great options for dedicated fans who want to enjoy all facets of their favorite series, from amazing gameplay to bonus artwork.”

The special edition by Nintendo also has on board a copy of the game for the dual console, 3 CDs replete with the OST from the game, a character art card pack and last but not least a two-way poster. 

These collectible items along with the game will cause a dent of just $80 in your wallet. Besides the game, that is $20 worth of extra cash. This is not such a bad deal at all. Nintendo has announced that the game will be available in North America by October 20th for the Nintendo Switch. 

While all this is still speculation, 3DS and 2DS gamers can also expect Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to arrive in a dual pack style. Both games, about a dozen and a half art cards and a digital code for 200 Poke balls will be included in the bundle.   

This overall package will cost you $80. This is the same price as the dual Steelbook edition. The special bundle will be available on November 17th, the same day as the games. For that a bit of waiting is all the gamers will have to endure. 

