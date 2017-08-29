 
 

Nintendo Is Officially Killing Its Miiverse Social Service For Wii U And 3DS

Posted: Aug 29 2017

 

Nintendo has declared that its Miiverse, which was introduced alongside the Wii U, is being eliminated from the scheme of things. The time frame for sending the social network into oblivion is this year. Wii U’s chat application and TVii service will end during the first week of November.

The declaration has been only made in Japan till now. TVii closed down two years ago in the USA. Miiverse was a notable platform for hand-drawn posts that would enter the world of Wii U and 3DS games. 

The games will however appear to be a dull affair after the departure of Miiverse. Nintendo has promised that users can download their content via a web version of Miiverse.

The Switch has no support arrangement for Miiverse or any other stuff besides the same old boring games. This is sad. However, Splatoon 2 does give a little extra dash of excitement missing from the other games.

The ending of Miiverse is something that is a disfavor to the gamers. The killing of Miiverse at least in Japan is a decision that had a lot of thought go into it as a tough and difficult step that just had to be taken. 

The alternative would have been a quirky social network which Miiverse was in its original form. This was however unacceptable to the heads at Nintendo.

It would not have worked in the long run and besides some things need to be changed although it is with a heavy heart that such a necessary evil has to be tolerated.  

