2018 BMW i3 EV Adds a Sporty i3s Variant

2018 BMW i3 EV gets a Novel i3s Edition Car that is a Speed Demon

The 2018 BMW i3 will be showcased at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Although the battery range is the same, a new i3s version that is sporty to boot is in the works as well. It has a suspension system that has been changed and a Sport mode that is an additional feature.

Full LED lights and an updated type of iDrive interface not to mention new hue and interior trim choices also exist in this vehicle. The i3s will have a more direct and in-your-face front and rear bumpers and a lower suspension system. The sportiness of this car is its main feature.

When you compare the past model and the novel i3s, you see that there has been an improvement. The i3s has 184 hp and 199 pound of feet torque. The new vehicle performs 40% better than the older model. It also has Comfort, Eco Pro and Eco Pro+ alternatives.

The refreshed edition which is the i3s is a cool car to drive down the open road (which begins with an open mind). The original model bears an uncanny resemblance to the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.

The i3s has a price tag of $43,000. With an 87 mile range, it is a vehicle which is as good as it gets in this price range. The EV criteria have been fulfilled to the hilt as well. The car is also wider and broader than the previous one.

In the interior, the brown leather  and grey wool cloth make it a plush and comfortable car to be seated inside. With its standard 20 inch wheels, this vehicle was meant to burn rubber on the road. Apple CarPlay facility also exists somewhere among its special features.

