Amazon Music Unlimited is Now Available for Students for Just $4.99 per Month

Posted: Aug 29 2017, 10:23am CDT

 

Amazon is competing with streaming services competitors by dropping prices for students

The youth has become a consumer target population for all major business companies. Students and youngsters have becomes the biggest users of online services and retails. If anyone wants to succeed in the E-market domain, they cannot avoid this demographic. 

Amazon reps and researchers might have understood this fact more recently. Effective this Tuesday, 29th August, Amazon Music Unlimited announced new prices for students.

At a low price of $4.99, the students can enjoy unlimited access to their favorite music. The service has been made for all the students who are enrolled in a degree granting college or university.

The $4.99 unlimited music streaming had already been made available by Apple Music. Amazon has taken a considerable step towards competing with major streaming companies like Spotify and Apple. This is just the start though.

Amazon’s Student offer is considerably less than the Amazon Prime subscribers who pay $7.99 per month. Non-Prime subscribers are paying $9.99 per month.

If you’re a Prime member and you avail the Student package, you can pay $6 for six months for Amazon Music Unlimited. That means that you’ll be paying as low as $1 per month. 

A perk of a kind with Amazon Music Unlimited is Alexa. The AI assistant is compatible with the streaming service. That means that Alexa can help you find and play your favorite music.

All you have to do is give it instructions. Alexa can compile and play playlists, find songs and play new music based on lyrics, artist and genres search. 

It’s back to another great academic year and what a way to start off thanks to Amazon.

