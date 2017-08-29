SNES Classic May be Available Through Amazon Prime Now

The SNES Classic will be released on September 29 in stores across the Nation. While people line-up for hours at stores around the country, you could have a SNES Classic delivered for free within 2 hours to your home. Amazon Prime Now could very well offer the $79.99 SNES Classic on September 29.

The NES Classic was available through Prime Now many times. Spotting when the SNES Classic is available in your Zip code will be the tricky part. If Prime Now is offering the SNES Classic, then only with limited inventory.

The only service that tracks Prime Now availability is iStockNow. The inventory tracker worked pretty well spotting the NES Classic. The service is alerting stock in stores and also for Amazon Prime Now. To get audio alerts in your browser use this page. The feature requires a free account.

Prime Now requires an Amazon Prime membership and you need to live in one of the areas Amazon Prime Now is available.

While we do not know for sure yet if Amazon Prime Now will sell the SNES Classic You can find the SNES Classic in stock at retail stores with several services.

The SNES Classic will also be in stock online at amazon.com and other stores on release day and afterward. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.