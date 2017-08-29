2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar Unveiled

Volvo has become a name synonymous with high quality on the road cars. Polestar has been the engineering and operating partner for Volvo for years now. Polestar also branched into their own automobile production.

Dedicated to bringing high performance cars with usability, speed, and control as the main goals. Polestar has been conducting active racetrack studies which has allowed them to bring forth a superior auto line in being.

Polestar in collaboration with Cyan Racing has developed the new V60 Polestar and Volvo S60. Deriving data from World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) program, the cars are updated with the latest technology and equipment.

Boasting close to 250 changes in the automobile, the biggest improvement is the carbon fibre aerodynamic enhancement. The exterior of the car including the front splitter, side sills and a rear spoiler extension have been forged with lightweight carbon fibre. This helps increases the down force of the vehicle by 15 to 30 percent.

The enhancements enable the driver with dual level performance. Providing stability and increased grip on the road while also giving more control and feedback in case of evasive maneuvers or high-speed drives.

The new V60 Polestar also boasts adjustable suspension manufactured by Öhlins which are 80% stiffer than the standard V60 springs. A six-piston Brembo brake calipers with 371mm discs and bespoke 20in wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires are also some of the changes made in the new V60 Polestar.

Among more visible changes are the high-gloss black Polestar diamond cut wheels, carbon fibre door mirror casings. It also comes in a new color; Bursting Blue Metallic. V60 Polestar has gone on to use the award-winning 367-hp Drive-E engine with fuel consumption and emissions at a class-leading level of 7,8 l/100 km and 179 CO2 g/km.

The car will be produced for 2018 release. It will be producing close to 1,500 cars in their first line. Jörgen Ronstad, Vice President, Product Strategy & Management at Polestar; noted that the V60 Polestar and Volvo S60 have the latest and most advanced system that the company has developed to date.

“The Model Year 18 S60 and V60 Polestar models are the pinnacle of our road car programmes that we have been developing successfully since our first road car was launched in 2013,” said Jörgen Ronstad, Vice President, Product Strategy & Management at Polestar.

“The aerodynamic enhancements, combined with other small but important changes, further enhances our base philosophy of a performance car for all roads and conditions, transferring technology and learnings from track to road.”